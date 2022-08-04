Illinois sales tax holiday offers shopping relief

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Stores across the state are ready with back-to-school displays for the weekend’s anticipated shopping rush.

Starting August 5, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop 5% to 1.25%. That means shoppers will be paying close to sticker price for all eligible items purchased.

Qualifying clothing and footwear includes school uniforms, coats, gym shoes and winter gear with a retail price of $125 or less. Eligible school supplies including back packs, calculators and other items used by students for school work are not subject to the $125 threshold.

Governor JB Pritzker unveiled a plan to relieve residents of tax burdens on July 1, including several tax holidays, one of which is focused on families getting ready for the school year.

“Back to school should be as stress free as possible for working families and their children, and this tax holiday will help remove some of that burden,” he said in Chicago on Thursday.

Teachers are also able to take advantage of the tax holiday, saving money on classroom supplies including chalk, binders and index cards. Teachers can also receive an income tax credit up to $250 for school supplies bought for the classroom.

A complete list of eligible items is available in the Illinois Sales Tax Holiday bulletin below.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.