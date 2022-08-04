IceHogs bring back former player Rob Klinkhammer as an assistant coach

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After wrapping up his playing career last season overseas, former IceHogs forward Rob Klinkhammer returns to Rockford as an assistant coach.

The team announced the hiring on Thursday. Klinkhammer joins another former IceHog in Jared Nightingale on head coach Anders Sorensen’s staff, along with Peter Aubry and Adam Gill.

“I’m thrilled to be back,” exclaimed Klinkhammer in a press release. “It’s going to be so cool to be back in Hawks camp and involved with an NHL organization. As a player, we were treated so well in Rockford and the Blackhawks run a first-class program. They gave us all the opportunities and resources to succeed and that’s what made it easy for me to come back.”

The 35-year-old made his NHL debut on Dec. 8, 2010 with the Blackhawks. It was his only game he’d play with Chicago. He then played in parts of the next five seasons in the NHL from 2011-2016. Most notably, he played for current Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson when he was an assistant with the Ottawa Senators during the 2011-2012 campaign.

One of the highlights of his career was winning the bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Klinkhammer finished his playing career in the KHL in Russia, including winning the Gagarin Cup in 2018. Last year, he tallied six goals and ten assists in 41 games with the Moscow Dynamo.

