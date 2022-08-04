Dixon man’s body recovered from Rock River

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A body recovered from the Rock River has been identified as a Dixon man reported missing by his family.

40-year-old James Shirk was reported missing by family members Tuesday night. He was last seen around 2 p.m. the same day on the Rock River in an orange kayak near the Custer Avenue boat ramp in Dixon.

Shirk’s body was recovered just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a portion of the river near Rock River Estates in Lee County. His vehicle was located near the Custer Avenue boat ramp as well.

Anyone with information regarding the location of the kayak or other information related to this investigation is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 815-284-6631.

