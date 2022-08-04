Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon.

It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street.

The event is held on the first Saturday of each month until October, and is free; all car makes and models are welcome to participate.

August’s featured car clubs are from the Stateline Challengers and the Sports Car Club of Rockford.

Cars & Coffee has seen over 300 cars and 600 people at each show. They’re will have a DJ and games and prizes for all ages. Katie’s Cup sells coffee and donuts.

