Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford

Coffee & Cars returns Saturday, August 6
Coffee & Cars returns Saturday, August 6(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon.

It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street.

The event is held on the first Saturday of each month until October, and is free; all car makes and models are welcome to participate.

August’s featured car clubs are from the Stateline Challengers and the Sports Car Club of Rockford.

Cars & Coffee has seen over 300 cars and 600 people at each show. They’re will have a DJ and games and prizes for all ages. Katie’s Cup sells coffee and donuts.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah's Ark Animal Hospital announces temporary closure, leaving owners hopeful but former...
Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings
Police respond to Prairie Fields park in Belvidere, Ill.
Belvidere park sees emergency response, draws concern for residents
Thomas Dobosz was driving westbound on I-90 Sunday when another vehicle driving the wrong way...
Eighth person dies from Sunday’s fiery I-90 crash in McHenry county
Two Rockford men arrested
Multiple handguns recovered in Rockford during traffic stop
Motorcycle crash
57-year-old identified in Beloit fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

Health officials warn back to school, could bring outbreaks of the virus in classrooms.
Some doctors concerned of a COVID domino effect impacting schools
Health officials worry about COVID domino effect
Health officials worry about COVID domino effect
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend
Marcus Smith taps in his par putt on the ninth hole at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville.
73rd Illinois Open Championship