LIVE: Biden hosts roundtable on Inflation Reduction Act

Biden meets with business and labor leaders to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to meet with business and labor leaders to discuss a bill aimed at lowering health care costs, reducing the deficit and helping Americans dealing with inflation.

The White House said the Inflation Reduction Act would lower costs for families and businesses, lower energy costs and boost domestic manufacturing. Biden plans to meet virtually with attendees, as he is isolating while positive for COVID-19.

The 10-year measure includes hundreds of billions in spending and tax breaks to encourage alternative energy production and to bolster fossil fuels with steps like tax breaks for technology that reduces carbon emissions.

There’s also money to help people buy private health coverage and provisions giving Medicare the power to negotiate prices on some drugs with pharmaceutical makers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah's Ark Animal Hospital announces temporary closure, leaving owners hopeful but former...
Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings
Police respond to Prairie Fields park in Belvidere, Ill.
Belvidere park sees emergency response, draws concern for residents
Thomas Dobosz was driving westbound on I-90 Sunday when another vehicle driving the wrong way...
Eighth person dies from Sunday’s fiery I-90 crash in McHenry county
Two Rockford men arrested
Multiple handguns recovered in Rockford during traffic stop
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend

Latest News

The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the...
Takata air bag claims another driver’s life, 19th US death
LIVE: Biden hosts roundtable on Inflation Reduction Act
Beginning Aug. 8, fans can enjoy six pumpkin spice doughnuts and beverages, including new...
Krispy Kreme brings back fall favorites earlier than ever
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid