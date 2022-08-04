Allergy alert issued for Schnucks snack mix

Schnucks Markets issued the alert Thursday, August 4.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
UNITED STATES (WIFR) - Schnuck Markets, Inc. Issued an allergy alert on a single lot of one of their self branded food items.

12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix may contain undeclared milk - a known allergen.

Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for:

Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix 12 oz.

UPC: 4131822276

Best by date: 06/07/2023

Lot Code: 15822A

This product can be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

