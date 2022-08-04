17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County.

First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road.

Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the scene. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

McHenry County Coroner Dr. Michael Rein said the minor’s autopsy is scheduled for August 8.

No further information about the crash is being released at this time. Officials haven’t shared how many vehicles or motorists were involved.

The coroner’s office is working alongside the Crystal Lake fire department and McHenry County Sheriff’s office to investigate the incident.

