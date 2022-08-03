UW Health Oncology rehab recognized for excellent care

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The UW Health Oncology Rehabilitation Department on Bell School Road has been recognized for its dedication to cancer patients.

UW Health Ongology Rehabilitation on Bell School Road has been designated as a Center of Excellence by the Physiological Oncology Rehabilitation Institute (PORi). This designation is the gold standard for oncology rehab and is based on the combined coursework and hands-on hours therapists complete, according to Dr. Lacey Stelle, medical director, UW Health Breast Program in northern Illinois.

“There has been a tremendous level of time and dedication toward earning the achievement of Center of Excellence Designation,” Stelle said. “I feel so privileged to work with all the team members who deliver such remarkable care every day to our breast health patients.”

Therapists from the Bell School Road location see patients at several UW Health locations.

UW Health is one of only two PORi oncology rehab programs in Illinois and the only one in the northern Illinois area to attain this status.

