Rockford women’s golf league celebrates 70th anniversary

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - It’s not every day that you meet a 95-year-old golf pro.

Golfers gather for lunch Tuesday as one league celebrates a milestone 70 years in the making. Current and former members of the Rockford Mactown women’s golf league.

One 95-year-old member, Pat Hopkins, is the only original member of the club still alive from when it originated in 1952.

That’s not stopping new members from joining the club though. Regardless of their age, many new members continue to join, keeping the legacy alive.

Pat says the group has grown since it started out. Another member shared that the age groups shift throughout the years, but those who stay love the comradery.

