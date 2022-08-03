Rockford women’s golf league celebrates 70th anniversary

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - It’s not every day that you meet a 95-year-old golf pro.

Golfers gather for lunch Tuesday as one league celebrates a milestone 70 years in the making. Current and former members of the Rockford Mactown women’s golf league.

One 95-year-old member, Pat Hopkins, is the only original member of the club still alive from when it originated in 1952.

That’s not stopping new members from joining the club though. Regardless of their age, many new members continue to join, keeping the legacy alive.

Pat says the group has grown since it started out. Another member shared that the age groups shift throughout the years, but those who stay love the comradery.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Marathon station leaves area closed
One hurt in Alpine Marathon shooting, investigation underway
Noah's Ark Animal Hospital announces temporary closure, leaving owners hopeful but former...
Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings
death investigation
Amboy man found dead, woman injured
Belvidere police
Belvidere park sees emergency response, draws concern for residents
2500 block of 17th Avenue
13-year-old Rockford boy faces first-degree murder charge

Latest News

Beloit Memorial High School
Beloit school district names new interim superintendent
Student takes notes in class
Stateline schools in need of paras and special education teachers
Area school districts in need of para professionals and special education teachers
Area school districts in need of para professionals and special education teachers
National Night Out is an annual campaign with police departments to build a positive...
Residents express gratitude toward police officers during National Night Out