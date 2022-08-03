Multiple handguns recovered in Rockford during traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men are behind bars for weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Stephan Stephens, 20 and Sir Love, 21, both of Rockford were pulled over in the area of West State Street and Henrietta Avenue. During the stop, officers determined that Stephens had a suspended license. Police also located three handguns, a loaded extended magazine and 29 grams of cannabis.

Both men are lodged in the Winnebago County jail. (Winnebago County jail)

Love faces unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and gang member charges, as well as possession of ecstacy.

