Marcus Smith finishes as low amateur at Illinois Open Championship

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Marcus Smith has played a lot of golf in a short amount of time. The Winnebago grad played his sixth round of golf in six days, finishing as the low amateur at the 73rd Illinois Open Championship at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville.

Smith came in to the final round tied for second, one shot back of eventual David Perkins of East Peoria. Smith played consistent the first two days, with only four bogeys in the first 36 holes. However, despite knocking down five birdies on Wednesday, Smith also carded his first two double-bogeys of the tournament. His second double on the par-3 16 turned out to be the backbreaker, as Smith finished two shots back and tied for third overall. This was Smith’s first time playing in the Illinois Open Championship.

Belvidere’s Kevin Flack finished tied for 17th at two over, while Rockford pro Chris French finished tied for 30th shooting six over for the tournament. Back-to-back men’s city champion TJ Baker missed the cut on Tuesday by one stroke.

The girls were busy on the links as well. Three local golfers finished in the top 20 at the 43rd Illinois Sate Junior Girls’ Amateur Championship at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.

According to the IWGA website, the two-day event was shortened to just one day, with no scores put in for the first round.

Guilford’s Kayla Sayyalinh was the top local golfer, finishing in a tie for second at -1 (71). After winning the women’s city championship on Sunday, Boylan’s Ella Greenberg finished tied for 13th shooting a +2 (74). Her little sister Eva was right behind her tied for 17th at +3 (75).

