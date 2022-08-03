Last involved in fiery crash on I-90 dies

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Thomas Dobosz, the only person to survive a devastating crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway has died.

Illinois State Police released the update on Dobosz around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Seven people, two adults and five children ages 5 to 13 died early Sunday, July 31. First responders airlifted Dobosz to a nearby hospital in an attempt to save his life.

Investigators say Dobosz was traveling westbound on I-90 with seven others when their van was struck by a 2010 Acura TSX.

The driver, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, Ill., did not survive the crash. Police say Fernandez was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes.

At the time of the crash, Dobosz was the only survivor, and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

