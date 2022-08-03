Freeport holds open house to discuss redistricting

After the 2020 Census count, the city of Freeport must amend their boundary map to remain...
After the 2020 Census count, the city of Freeport must amend their boundary map to remain within state compliance.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents are invited to city hall for a ward redistricting open house to discuss concerns, ask questions and offer suggestions.

Enough people have moved from Freeport that now, the city needs to make some changes.

The open house forum scheduled in two sessions, one from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. and another from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16 will make room for residents to weigh in on how those changes will play out.

Both sessions will be held at Freeport City Hall, 314 W. Stephenson St.

More than 1,500 people left in 2020, prompting the city to look at redistricting in order to remain in compliance with the state of Illinois. This population change was most noticeable in Ward 3, which lost nearly 560 residents.

City staff has proposed three potential redistricting maps, available on the city of Freeport’s website or in-person at city hall council chambers.

