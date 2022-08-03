Blackhawks to host a preseason game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

History in the making at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum
By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WIFR) - The NHL season is fast approaching and on Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced they will play one of their six preseason games in Milwaukee.

As part of the “Home Away From Home” 2022 series presented by BMO, Chicago will face the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, October 2 at Fiserv Forum at 6:30 p.m. CT. The last time the Blackhawks played in Milwaukee was on December 1, 1992 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Blackhawks President of Business Operations Jaime Faulkner said in a press release, “We’re excited to bring the Blackhawks experience to our fans outside of Chicago, and we can’t think of a better place to start than our incredible neighbors to the north. We’re hard at work designing a gameday fans won’t want to miss as the first NHL team to bring a game to Fiserv Forum in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and BMO.”

Prior to puck drop, the Deer District will host a pre-game party which will include Blackhawks celebrity appearances, live music, and more. Gates open at 5 with activities in the entertainment plaza starting at 3.

Full Preseason Schedule

  • Tuesday, Sept. 27 - St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30
  • Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Chicago at Detroit, 7:30
  • Saturday, Oct. 1 - Detroit at Chicago, 7:30
  • Sunday, Oct. 2 - Minnesota at Chicago, 6:30 (Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee)
  • Thursday, Oct. 6 - Chicago at Minnesota, 7
  • Saturday, Oct. 8 - Chicago at St. Louis, 7

Tickets for all preseason games will go on sale Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

