Belvidere officials stress importance of overdose awareness

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - With the right tools and training, Boone county officials are stepping in to help curb the number of overdose deaths in Belvidere.

Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody stressed the importance of programs like COAR to reduce the number of overdose deaths in the area.

“Boone county in general has seen a decrease in their fatal overdoses, and that’s something we contribute to the program itself,” he said.

COAR stands for Community Outreach Advocacy and Recovery. Chief Woody says it connects those with an addiction to peer navigators, facilitates Narcan training, provides a ride to treatment services and explores financial support programs. It went into effect during the opioid crisis.

“So we actually have a team that goes out and helps individuals connect to services, such as treatment, get health insurance anything that they need so that they can begin their recovery,” said COAR Program Manager, Jessica Perillo.

The Belvidere Police Department continues to work with the Belvidere Park District and community partners to gather additional information for their investigation.

