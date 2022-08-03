Beloit school district names new interim superintendent

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A new superintendent is coming to the School District of Beloit, at least for now.

Tuesday night, the Beloit Board of Education voted to appoint Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson the interim superintendent. The appointment passed with a 6-1 vote. Anderson has 26 years of experience as a superintendent; he served in the Williams Bay School District and the Mount Horeb Area School District, both in Wisconsin.

Of his new position, Anderson said, “I have served as an interim superintendent prior to coming to Beloit, and I have found the best approach to move a district forward is to listen. By listening to staff, students, families, and the community, I can bring suggestions and recommendations to the Board of Education that will help them as they guide the District to a successful future.”

Board President Sean Leavy echoed that sentiment, saying, “We selected Dr. Anderson as our interim superintendent because of his impressive and extensive background, experience, and skill-set. His strengths lie in his leadership, background in finance, ability to work collaboratively with people, and excellent communication skills.”

Anderson’s duties start immediately. When he is out of the district working remotely, Theresa Morateck will work as his designee.

