Applebee’s is selling lip glosses that taste like its wing sauces

The glosses include "Get Me Hot Buffalo," "Be My Honey Pepper," "Sweet Chile Kiss" and "Honey...
The glosses include "Get Me Hot Buffalo," "Be My Honey Pepper," "Sweet Chile Kiss" and "Honey BBQ-T."(Applebee's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Applebee’s has a new way to spice up date nights.

The restaurant chain has teamed up with makeup company Winky Lux to create four lip glosses based on its wing sauces.

The glosses include “Get Me Hot Buffalo,” “Be My Honey Pepper,” “Sweet Chile Kiss” and “Honey BBQ-T.”

Winky Lux said the “delicious wing sauce-inspired flavors” provide a high-shine finish “so your date won’t be able to take their eyes off of you.”

The saucy glosses are only available on Winky Lux’s website for $18 each or $65 for the whole collection.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah's Ark Animal Hospital announces temporary closure, leaving owners hopeful but former...
Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings
Shooting at Marathon station leaves area closed
One hurt in Alpine Marathon shooting, investigation underway
Police respond to Prairie Fields park in Belvidere, Ill.
Belvidere park sees emergency response, draws concern for residents
death investigation
Amboy man found dead, woman injured
Freeport police
29-year-old Freeport woman identified after shooting death

Latest News

Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
FILE - President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for...
Biden signs executive order to protect travel for abortion
After the 2020 Census count, the city of Freeport must amend their boundary map to remain...
Freeport holds open house to discuss redistricting
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia