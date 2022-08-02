Youth council gives Winnebago Co. students experience, skills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new school year means new members for the Youth Leadership Council (YLC) in Winnebago County.

Applications are open for this great opportunity to work with community organizers and city leaders and get hands on experience in public action. The goal of the council is to strengthen leadership skills within the community and encourage young voices to help initiate change in county government.

“Our goal is to invest in our youth today to create strong leaders for tomorrow,” says Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli.

YLC members participate in civic engagement, special events, group community projects and youth advisory meetings with discussions that include Mayor Tom McNamara, Chairman Joseph Chiarelli and other elected officials.

New applicants must be in their sophomore or junior year of high school, but returning seniors are also encouraged to re-apply. Applicants will be required to attend at least 11 of the 15 meetings this term. No experience is necessary, but ideal participants will have a strong interest in public policy, community health and local government.

