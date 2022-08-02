Work planned for Bell School Road near Rote Road

FILE - Road closure
FILE - Road closure(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists who use Bell School Road should expect delays and detours throughout the month.

Starting Monday, August 8, Bell School Road will be closed just south and just north of the intersection with Rote Road for culvert replacements.

This Winnebago County Highway Department expects the road to be closed in stages, and encourages motorists to use alternate routes until work is complete. The project should be finished by Friday, August 26, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows is in unknown conditioin.
5 children ages 13 and under killed in McHenry Co. crash
2500 block of 17th Avenue
13-year-old Rockford boy faces first-degree murder charge
death investigation
Amboy man found dead, woman injured
Belvidere police
Belvidere Park District, police department speak on Prairie Fields incident
One dead, one arrested after suspected DUI crash
One dead, one arrested after suspected DUI crash

Latest News

Gas prices drop across the U.S.
Gas prices on the decline in Rockford, but for how long?
Stephanie Quirk goes behind the wheel of a school bus
School districts challenged to fill vital need for bus drivers
Putting the school bus driver shortage to the test
Putting the school bus driver shortage to the test
One dead, one arrested after suspected DUI crash
One dead, one arrested after suspected DUI crash