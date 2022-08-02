Work planned for Bell School Road near Rote Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists who use Bell School Road should expect delays and detours throughout the month.

Starting Monday, August 8, Bell School Road will be closed just south and just north of the intersection with Rote Road for culvert replacements.

This Winnebago County Highway Department expects the road to be closed in stages, and encourages motorists to use alternate routes until work is complete. The project should be finished by Friday, August 26, weather permitting.

