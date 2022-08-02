Victim dies after shooting at Marathon station in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old man has died from gunshot wounds after a shooting last week at a Marathon gas station in Rockford.

Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, Rockford police dispatched to the 3200 block of S. Alpine Rd. for reports of multiple shots being fired.

When they arrived on scene, officers found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was listed as critical but stable.

The man died in the hospital on Monday, August 8.

Multiple bullet casings were marked by police at the scene Tuesday morning. (Erik Engstrom)

The shooting Tuesday morning prompted Rockford police to urge the public to avoid the Marathon gas station on South Alpine.

Police tweeted about the incident around 6:45 a.m.

A homicide investigation is underway.

