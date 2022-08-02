Victim dies after shooting at Marathon station in Rockford

By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old man has died from gunshot wounds after a shooting last week at a Marathon gas station in Rockford.

Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, Rockford police dispatched to the 3200 block of S. Alpine Rd. for reports of multiple shots being fired.

When they arrived on scene, officers found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was listed as critical but stable.

The man died in the hospital on Monday, August 8.

Multiple bullet casings were marked by police at the scene Tuesday morning.
Multiple bullet casings were marked by police at the scene Tuesday morning.(Erik Engstrom)

The shooting Tuesday morning prompted Rockford police to urge the public to avoid the Marathon gas station on South Alpine.

Police tweeted about the incident around 6:45 a.m.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Rockford Fire Department Twitter page
Damages to Rockford church estimated at $3 million after fire
Waterways are full after weekend-long rains followed by more storms Monday.
Freeport officials: 2 feet of water in some areas, avoid driving if possible
The flooding left many roads dangerous for the morning commute.
Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Photo courtesy: Harlem-Roscoe Fire/Sheryl Drost
RV fire damages Roscoe home

Latest News

Blood supply is at an unexpected low, requiring RRVBC to ask donors for help.
Blood supply needs skyrocket, according to RRVBC
Owner Heythem Sahori has been running the gas station since 2017.
Fuel is $2.79 per gallon in Rockford Tuesday
Photo courtesy of Brian Liss.
Golf cart catches fire at Boone County fairgrounds
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
Gas Prices continue to see a decline
Gas prices in Rockford see 18-cent drop