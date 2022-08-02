‘Stuff the Bus’ helps students gear up for school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local school supply drive is back and ready to help area students have a successful year.

The Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects supplies for kids in the Rockford, Harlem, Belvidere and Freeport school districts. Supply drop-offs can be made noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 through Friday, August 5 at the Bucciferro Family McDonalds, 314 N. Mulford in Rockford.

Those who want to donate, but don’t have time to shop can purchase pre-packaged supply sets by clicking this link and entering organization ID: MID102.

Supplies needed the most include:

Composition Notebooks

Pencil Boxes

Wide and College Ruled Filler Paper

3×5 Index Cards

1 Inch 3-Ring-Binders

Subject Dividers

Glue Sticks

Bottles of Glue

Scissors

2-Pocket Folders

Crayons

Pink Pearl Erasers

Backpacks

#2 Pencils

Pens (red, blue and black)

Colored Pencils

Highlighters

Permanent Makers

Washable Markers

Rulers

1 Subject Spiral Notebooks

Stuff the Bus school supply drive is sponsored by B103, The X and The Bull radio stations along with M3 insurance, Bucciferro Family McDonalds and more!

