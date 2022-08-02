‘Stuff the Bus’ helps students gear up for school

The supply drive runs through Friday, August 5.
Stuff the Bus runs Tuesday, August 2 through August 5.
Stuff the Bus runs Tuesday, August 2 through August 5.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local school supply drive is back and ready to help area students have a successful year.

The Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects supplies for kids in the Rockford, Harlem, Belvidere and Freeport school districts. Supply drop-offs can be made noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 through Friday, August 5 at the Bucciferro Family McDonalds, 314 N. Mulford in Rockford.

Those who want to donate, but don’t have time to shop can purchase pre-packaged supply sets by clicking this link and entering organization ID: MID102.

Supplies needed the most include:

  • Composition Notebooks
  • Pencil Boxes
  • Wide and College Ruled Filler Paper
  • 3×5 Index Cards
  • 1 Inch 3-Ring-Binders
  • Subject Dividers
  • Glue Sticks
  • Bottles of Glue
  • Scissors
  • 2-Pocket Folders
  • Crayons
  • Pink Pearl Erasers
  • Backpacks
  • #2 Pencils
  • Pens (red, blue and black)
  • Colored Pencils
  • Highlighters
  • Permanent Makers
  • Washable Markers
  • Rulers
  • 1 Subject Spiral Notebooks

Stuff the Bus school supply drive is sponsored by B103, The X and The Bull radio stations along with M3 insurance, Bucciferro Family McDonalds and more!

