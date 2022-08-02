‘Stuff the Bus’ helps students gear up for school
The supply drive runs through Friday, August 5.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local school supply drive is back and ready to help area students have a successful year.
The Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects supplies for kids in the Rockford, Harlem, Belvidere and Freeport school districts. Supply drop-offs can be made noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 through Friday, August 5 at the Bucciferro Family McDonalds, 314 N. Mulford in Rockford.
Those who want to donate, but don’t have time to shop can purchase pre-packaged supply sets by clicking this link and entering organization ID: MID102.
Supplies needed the most include:
- Composition Notebooks
- Pencil Boxes
- Wide and College Ruled Filler Paper
- 3×5 Index Cards
- 1 Inch 3-Ring-Binders
- Subject Dividers
- Glue Sticks
- Bottles of Glue
- Scissors
- 2-Pocket Folders
- Crayons
- Pink Pearl Erasers
- Backpacks
- #2 Pencils
- Pens (red, blue and black)
- Colored Pencils
- Highlighters
- Permanent Makers
- Washable Markers
- Rulers
- 1 Subject Spiral Notebooks
Stuff the Bus school supply drive is sponsored by B103, The X and The Bull radio stations along with M3 insurance, Bucciferro Family McDonalds and more!
