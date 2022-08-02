Ogle County networking lunch series kicks off at Focus House

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Byron Chamber of Commerce hosted the first of five networking lunches Tuesday afternoon.

The lunches bring light to different areas of work in the Ogle County community, introducing residents to businesses they may not know about, but know of.

August started with Focus House, a treatment facility for students suspended from school. Ogle County students can enroll in the program free of charge, while out-of-county students pay a fee.

Focus House offers residential and counseling services for students age 13 to 17. Professionals help students learn and grow so when they return home, they have tools and other options besides criminal thinking.

Director Brenda Mason says their greatest need is volunteers to help do something fun with the kids on weekends and training staff to resolve any issues students deal with.

“A safe structured environment and a safe place to learn and grow is what we provide them,” says Mason. “Trauma is always on the forefront so we try to keep up with training and crisis prevention intervention so the staff is equipped to deal with the needs that come our way.”

The next luncheon will be at noon on Tuesday, September 6 at the Byron City Hall Community Room with a representative from Byron bank. The cost is $10, and those interested in attending can call 815-234-5500 or email office@byronchamber.com for more information.

Additional 1st Tuesday Luncheons:

October 4: OSF, Heart Health

November 1: Ogle County Clerk Laura Cook

December 6: Christmas Special ($15 this month only)

