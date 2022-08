ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs around 90 degrees. Feel like temperatures will hit the middle 90′s. Hot and humid tomorrow with highs in the middle 90′s as feel like temperatures hit 100 degrees. Chances of strong thunderstorms tomorrow night. Cooler and less humid Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 80′s.

