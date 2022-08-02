Gas prices continue to decline in Rockford

Gas prices in Rockford continue to see a decline
Gas prices in Rockford continue to see a decline(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices are continuing to see a decline as the state average lost 19 cents over the past week.

The average cost of gas in Illinois is $4.63 per gallon according to Triple AAA.

The national average in the United States is $4.21 per gallon.

Rockford has seen a 21 cent decrease as the city is averaging $4.46 cents per gallon.

Diesel prices have also seen a 15 cent decrease as the city is averaging $5.35 cents per gallon.

The highest recorded average price for gas was at $5.30 per gallon on June 15.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 westbound near milepost 33 remain closed for investigation.
5 children among 7 killed in wrong-way, fiery crash on I-90 in McHenry County
The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows is in unknown conditioin.
5 children ages 13 and under killed in McHenry Co. crash
2500 block of 17th Avenue
13-year-old Rockford boy faces first-degree murder charge
Farming community comes together to honor Shirland farmer Mark Austin.
Farming community honors one of their own, Shirland farmer Mark Austin
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

Latest News

One dead, one arrested after suspected DUI crash
One dead, one arrested after suspected DUI crash
Winnebago County Board to declare a vacancy in the Coroner’s Office after former coroner Bill...
Winnebago County GOP seeks coroner replacement
Belvidere police
Belvidere Park District, police department speak on Prairie Fields incident
death investigation
Amboy man found dead, woman injured