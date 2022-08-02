Gas prices continue to decline in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices are continuing to see a decline as the state average lost 19 cents over the past week.

The average cost of gas in Illinois is $4.63 per gallon according to Triple AAA.

The national average in the United States is $4.21 per gallon.

Rockford has seen a 21 cent decrease as the city is averaging $4.46 cents per gallon.

Diesel prices have also seen a 15 cent decrease as the city is averaging $5.35 cents per gallon.

The highest recorded average price for gas was at $5.30 per gallon on June 15.

