Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on I-75. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A 7-month-old baby who was not in a car seat was one of five people seriously injured in a Florida car crash.

Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children, including the 7-month-old, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on Interstate 75, near High Springs on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The driver, a 29-year-old woman, lost control. The vehicle went off the road and flipped multiple times.

Officials said the children in the vehicle ranged in age from 7 months old to 11 years old.

Troopers said the baby was not in a car seat and was ejected from the SUV. The driver could face charges for not securing the baby properly.

Officials did not release additional information.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows is in unknown conditioin.
5 children ages 13 and under killed in McHenry Co. crash
2500 block of 17th Avenue
13-year-old Rockford boy faces first-degree murder charge
death investigation
Amboy man found dead, woman injured
Shooting at Marathon station leaves area closed
One hurt in Alpine Marathon shooting, investigation underway
Belvidere police
Belvidere Park District, police department speak on Prairie Fields incident

Latest News

The BBQ shop is owned by the Pitmaster.
Pitmaster trains BBQ apprentice through community mentorship
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
photo of an atv
ATV registration could be mandatory in Rockford
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, arrives in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday night.
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing