ATV registration could be mandatory in Rockford

City council proposes new regulations for residents to legally drive and store ATV’s.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After tons of complaints about ATV’s in the city of Rockford, Rockford city council was expected to approve a number of limits on the use of all-terrain vehicles on city streets.

However, that didn’t happen at Monday night’s meeting.

Council members say the volume of complaints, from community members and business owners about ATVs racing on public streets, is staggering. Some saying ATV drivers are creating dangerous situations for others on the road.

Under the proposed guideline, the vehicles wouldn’t be allowed on public streets, but could be used in parks specifically for all-terrain vehicles. Operators would also have to register their vehicle with the city, facing hefty fines for violations.

“We shouldn’t be doing it, we have places to go. There are plenty of other parks in this area. Out here we probably have 5 to 6 places that we can go to. Be careful, if you’re gonna do it wear a helmet, wear protective gear. Go to a non-rural area. Go to a farm road where nobody’s at where you’re only endangering yourself and not other people.”

“They’re meant to be on dirt. They’re not meant to be on roads, so I don’t understand what the thrill is to be taking these and riding on the road,” said Gretchen Beaman, a resident who supports imposing restrictions.

“They should not be in the streets, its not, it’s just not legal and it’s not right,” sais Kallob Kite. He owns Rocky Glen OHV Park. “You are endangering everybody else life. The soccer mom taking her kid to practice, or going to work. You’re messing with peoples lives and you’re putting them in danger for your hobby. It’s your hobby, it’s your passion. Find somewhere else that allows that.”

Leaders say anyone who illegally drives their ATV could be ticketed and given a warrant for their vehicle to be impounded. The measures will likely be voted on at the next council meeting, which is in two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows is in unknown conditioin.
5 children ages 13 and under killed in McHenry Co. crash
2500 block of 17th Avenue
13-year-old Rockford boy faces first-degree murder charge
death investigation
Amboy man found dead, woman injured
Shooting at Marathon station leaves area closed
One hurt in Alpine Marathon shooting, investigation underway
Belvidere police
Belvidere Park District, police department speak on Prairie Fields incident

Latest News

Noah's Ark Animal Hospital announces temporary closure, leaving owners hopeful but former...
Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves owners hopeful, employees frustrated
Focus House helps students learn and grow so they can return home to prevent them from...
Ogle County networking lunch series kicks off at Focus House
Stuff the Bus runs Tuesday, August 2 through August 5.
‘Stuff the Bus’ helps students gear up for school
FILE - Road closure
Work planned for Bell School Road near Rote Road