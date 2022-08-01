Winnebago County GOP seeks coroner replacement

Chiarelli appoints Jennifer Muraski as interim coroner.
Winnebago County Board to declare a vacancy in the Coroner’s Office after former coroner Bill...
Winnebago County Board to declare a vacancy in the Coroner’s Office after former coroner Bill Hintz pled guilty Wed., July 20.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Republican Central Committee (WCRCC) will select a GOP candidate to take over the office of coroner until the term runs out in November 2024.

Prospective candidates will be interviewed by WCRCC committeepersons at a 6:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, August 9, at the Law Offices of Shriver, O’Neill & Thompson, 515 North Court St. in Rockford.

Former Winnebago County coroner Bill Hintz resigned from the position on July 20 after a plea deal with the state over theft and official misconduct.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Muraski has been appointed as interim coroner by Winnebago County Chairman, Joseph Chiarelli.

All interested parties should contact Paul Hofmann by noon on Monday, August 8 and send their letter or resume to PDHofmann2020@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 westbound near milepost 33 remain closed for investigation.
5 children among 7 killed in wrong-way, fiery crash on I-90 in McHenry County
The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows is in unknown conditioin.
5 children ages 13 and under killed in McHenry Co. crash
2500 block of 17th Avenue
Rockford 13-year-old faces first-degree murder charge
Farming community comes together to honor Shirland farmer Mark Austin.
Farming community honors one of their own, Shirland farmer Mark Austin
Freeport police
Freeport shooting leaves woman dead, another injured

Latest News

Fatal crash
One dead, one arrested after suspected DUI crash
Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school.
How to help kids cope with back-to-school anxiety
Grant awards will be announced by the end of December.
$1.5M in grants open through Community Foundation of Northern Illinois
Charles Street goes down to one late starting Tuesday, August 2.
Charles St. in Rockford closes for sewer repairs