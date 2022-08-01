Winnebago County GOP seeks coroner replacement

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Republican Central Committee (WCRCC) will select a GOP candidate to take over the office of coroner until the term runs out in November 2024.

Prospective candidates will be interviewed by WCRCC committeepersons at a 6:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, August 9, at the Law Offices of Shriver, O’Neill & Thompson, 515 North Court St. in Rockford.

Former Winnebago County coroner Bill Hintz resigned from the position on July 20 after a plea deal with the state over theft and official misconduct.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Muraski has been appointed as interim coroner by Winnebago County Chairman, Joseph Chiarelli.

All interested parties should contact Paul Hofmann by noon on Monday, August 8 and send their letter or resume to PDHofmann2020@gmail.com.

