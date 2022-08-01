Storms possible early Monday morning, heat to follow shortly

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - August is now just hours away from arriving, and all signs point to it starting out on a rather eventful note.

There are two big storylines taking shape in the first few days of the new month, the first being a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the month’s opening hours. Following that will be a rapid transition to a hotter, more humid weather pattern.

A very weak cold front dropping southeastward Sunday evening has triggered a line of showers and thunderstorms over Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Eventually, these storms are to enter the Stateline very shortly after midnight, only to exit just a few hours later. While a few brief downpours, flashes of lightning, and rumbles of thunder are all possible, the severe weather risk here is very low, as there’s been a steady weakening trend observed over the past several hours.

Clouds may linger in partial form early in the day Monday, only to be quickly followed by sunshine. Northwesterly winds behind the front won’t necessarily drop temperatures here Monday afternoon, though humidity levels are to be noticeably lower than Sunday.

Monday night into Tuesday are to be similarly quiet, though a shift back to a southerly wind will send temperatures back to within striking distance of 90°. Thankfully, humidity levels, while higher than Monday, aren’t to become oppressively high yet.

Real heat is on the docket on Wednesday, though. Bright sunshine along with strong southerly and southwesterly winds will send temperatures soaring and humidity levels are also to surge. Temperatures are to head well into the 90s, and heat index values are ticketed for the upper 90s to near 100°.

While temperatures are to head back closer to normal Thursday and Friday, 90s are on track to return for the weekend, and quite likely beyond. The heat may very well be a prevailing story for much of the first half of August. The Climate Prediction Center’s long range outlook suggests above normal temperatures continuing through at least August 14, while below normal precipitation appears to be a good bet as well.

