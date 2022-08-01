Rockford 13-year-old faces first-degree murder charge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the May shooting of a 48-year-old woman.

The 13-year-old male faces a first degree murder charge for the shooting of Martha Maschke.

Rockford police responded just before 11:30 p.m. on May 3, 2022, to a residence in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Maschke suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.

During the investigation, investigators identified a 13-year-old male as the suspect.

Any information regarding this incident can be directed to the Rockford Police Department or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

