Rockford 13-year-old faces first-degree murder charge

2500 block of 17th Avenue
2500 block of 17th Avenue(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the May shooting of a 48-year-old woman.

The 13-year-old male faces a first degree murder charge for the shooting of Martha Maschke.

Rockford police responded just before 11:30 p.m. on May 3, 2022, to a residence in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Maschke suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.

During the investigation, investigators identified a 13-year-old male as the suspect.

Any information regarding this incident can be directed to the Rockford Police Department or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

