One dead, one arrested after suspected DUI crash

Adams is lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man is in jail Monday after a two-vehicle crash killed another motorist.

Ronald Baker, 80, of Freeport died just after 11 p.m. Saturday after a crash on Freeport Road just east of Leech Road in Durand. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office released his name Monday.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Billy Adams, 63, of Freeport is accused of aggravated DUI causing death, driving while under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Preliminary reports say Baker was driving westbound on Freeport Road when a Ford F150 traveling eastbound crossed the center road, crashing into his Chrysler Grand Caravan. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adams was not injured in the accident.

An official autopsy is scheduled for Baker on Tuesday.

