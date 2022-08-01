One arrested, more could follow in 2021 Beloit murder

Chief Sayles announced the arrest on Monday during a news conference.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police Chief Andre Sayles revealed Monday that a suspect has been arrested in the 2021 murder of a Beloit man.

Daemon M. Hanna, 26, of Beloit and Madison, was arrested by the Madison Police Department last week for first-degree murder.

Chief Sayles did not share the exact location Hanna was arrested in Madison, due to the ongoing investigation which could lead to more arrests.

The victim, 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson was killed on March 30, 2021 while outside in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. His mother, Tina Jefferson-King reached out to our sister station in Madison in April 2021 to talk about her son’s murder.

Hanna was arrested Thursday, July 28 in Madison, Wis.
“There was a lot of tips that came through on the particular homicide,” said Sayles, explaining how the department had to comb through the information before making any arrests.

