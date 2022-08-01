One arrested, more could follow in 2021 Beloit murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police Chief Andre Sayles revealed Monday that a suspect has been arrested in the 2021 murder of a Beloit man.

Daemon M. Hanna, 26, of Beloit and Madison, was arrested by the Madison Police Department last week for first-degree murder.

Chief Sayles did not share the exact location Hanna was arrested in Madison, due to the ongoing investigation which could lead to more arrests.

The victim, 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson was killed on March 30, 2021 while outside in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. His mother, Tina Jefferson-King reached out to our sister station in Madison in April 2021 to talk about her son’s murder.

Hanna was arrested Thursday, July 28 in Madison, Wis. (Madison Police Department)

“There was a lot of tips that came through on the particular homicide,” said Sayles, explaining how the department had to comb through the information before making any arrests.

