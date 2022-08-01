Local golfers rebound for final round of Greater Rockford Men’s and Women’s Classic
Ella Greenberg and T.J. Baker took home the women’s and men’s titles, respectively
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After three days of competition and three different golf courses, the Greater Rockford Men’s and Women’s Classic is in the books. Both winners had ties to Boylan as women’s champion Ella Greenberg will be a senior this fall and men’s champion T.J. Baker won a state title for the Titans.
