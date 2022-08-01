Kentucky devastated by floods; organizations rally in support

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WIFR) - Nearly a week since torrential rainfall raised water levels across the state, organizations in eastern Kentucky are reaching out to those hit hardest.

Our sister station in Hazard, Ky. has set up a fundraising effort named “Appalachia Rises” to help medical facilities and crisis aid programs. “The amount of property damage is astronomical,” said a representative from Gray Media.

Click here to donate to one of the go-to medical facilities for the impacted area.

Click here to donate to a crisis aid program, matched up to $1 million by Joe and Kelly Craft.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that the death toll has risen to at least 35 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. Community centers are housing displaced locals while disaster teams combs flooded streets for survivors.

Beshear said that 12,000 are still without power, down from the 24,000 at the peak of the storms.

