Charles St. in Rockford closes for sewer repairs

Charles Street goes down to one late starting Tuesday, August 2.
Charles Street goes down to one late starting Tuesday, August 2.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, a portion of Charles Street will be down to one lane for sewer repairs.

The westbound lane between 27th and 24th streets is expected to be closed until Thursday, August 4, weather permitting.

Traffic controls will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the construction zone.

