Charles St. in Rockford closes for sewer repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, a portion of Charles Street will be down to one lane for sewer repairs.

The westbound lane between 27th and 24th streets is expected to be closed until Thursday, August 4, weather permitting.

Traffic controls will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the construction zone.

