Brewers trade All-Star Closer Hader to San Diego

Milwaukee will receive four players in exchange for Hader
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Boston.(Michael Dwyer | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (WIFR) - With less than 48 hours remaining before the MLB trade deadline, the Milwaukee Brewers traded three-time NL Reliever of the Year Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The 2022 All-Star has 59 strikeouts across 34 innings pitched this season. The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

In exchange for Hader, Milwaukee receives LHP Taylor Rogers, LHP Robert Gasser, RHP Dinelson Lamet and OF Esteury Ruiz.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said the trade allows Milwaukee to maintain their desire to win this season while also setting up for success down the road. The Brewers are in first place in the NL Central and lead the St. Louis Cardinals by 3.0 games.

