Belvidere Park District, police department speak on Prairie Fields incident

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A large emergency response presence drew residents attention Sunday night, and now, authorities are addressing it publicly.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to Prairie Fields Park on Fairgrounds Rad for a 9-1-1 call reporting a medical emergency.

Five departments arrived to find two males, 31 and 44 , unconscious. Another male, 26, told police he was overdosing.

Officers began life saving measures, administering Narcan until paramedics arrived. All three men were transported to area hospitals for care.

The 44-year-old died Monday morning.

The Belvidere Police Department continues to work with the Belvidere Park District and community partners to gather additional information for their investigation.

“We take these types of situations seriously, as maintaining and providing safe environments in all our parks and facilities is our top priority. We continually work with local law enforcement to keep the parks safe,” said Jen Jacky, Executive Director, Belvidere Township Park District. “We are thankful for the prompt response of the Belvidere Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies, along with the swift action of local first responders.”

