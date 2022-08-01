Beloit police to share updates on 2021 murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police Chief Andre Sayles is expected to release a significant update Monday in a 2021 murder case.

33-year-old Jordan Jefferson was killed March 30 while outside in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue.

Jefferson’s mother, Tina Jefferson-King reached out to our sister station in Madison in April 2021 to talk about her son’s murder.

Chief Sayles is holding a news conference at at 3 p.m. on the first floor of Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

