Amboy man found dead, woman injured

AMBOY, Ill. (WIFR) - Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death Monday after an early morning call to Amboy, Ill.

First responding units arrived just after 6 a.m. and found Michael Benhoff, 55, dead inside his garage at 323 West Main St. in Amboy.

They also found Vonna Benhoff, 53, suffering from injuries.

Deputies say a neighbor made the call for help.

Vonna was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. An autopsy will be scheduled with the Lee County Coroner’s Office for Michael.

Investigators say there is no immediate threat to the community and that more information will be released as it is confirmed.

