96 grams of marijuana found during traffic stop in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 30-year-old man faces drug and weapons charges after being pulled over Friday.

Shiqun Smith was stopped just after 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Kishwaukee Street. During the stop, police found 96 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

Smith is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

He is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

