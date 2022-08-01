96 grams of marijuana found during traffic stop in Rockford

Smith is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
Smith is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 30-year-old man faces drug and weapons charges after being pulled over Friday.

Shiqun Smith was stopped just after 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Kishwaukee Street. During the stop, police found 96 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

Smith is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

He is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 westbound near milepost 33 remain closed for investigation.
5 children among 7 killed in wrong-way, fiery crash on I-90 in McHenry County
The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows is in unknown conditioin.
5 children ages 13 and under killed in McHenry Co. crash
2500 block of 17th Avenue
Rockford 13-year-old faces first-degree murder charge
Farming community comes together to honor Shirland farmer Mark Austin.
Farming community honors one of their own, Shirland farmer Mark Austin
Freeport police
Freeport shooting leaves woman dead, another injured

Latest News

Fatal crash
One dead, one arrested after suspected DUI crash
Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school.
How to help kids cope with back-to-school anxiety
Beloit Police Department
Beloit police to share updates on 2021 murder
Grant awards will be announced by the end of December.
$1.5M in grants open through Community Foundation of Northern Illinois