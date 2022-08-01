5 children ages 13 and under killed in McHenry Co. crash

Three adults, two dead, one seriously injured identified by Illinois State Police.
The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows is in unknown conditioin.
The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows is in unknown conditioin.(Credit: MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Seven people including five children ages 13 and under died early Sunday after devastating two car crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.

Illinois State Police responded around 2 a.m. to mile marker 33.5 on I-90 in McHenry County. When they arrived, they found two vehicles engulfed in flames.

Preliminary reports say a 2005 Chevrolet full-size van traveling westbound on I-90 was struck by another vehicle, a 2010 Acura TSX traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, Ill., was driving the van filled with six other passengers.

Dobosz was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries. All six other passengers, including Lauren Dobosz, 31, two 13-year-old females, a 7-year-old male, 6-year-old male and a 5-year-old female died in the crash.

The driver of the Acura, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, Ill. also died in the crash.

ISP closed the westbound lanes near mile marker 33 during the investigation and reopened just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

