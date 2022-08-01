$1.5M in grants open through Community Foundation of Northern Illinois

Grant awards will be announced by the end of December.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CFNIL) opens it’s community grants program for 2022, and to help applicants understand the process, they’re holding two grant seeker sessions.

CFNIL staff will host two grant seekers sessions for organizations who plan to complete their first Community Grants Program application.

Session 1: 9 to 10 a.m., Friday, August 5, in person, Burpee Museum of Natural History, 737 N Main Street, Rockford.

Session 2: 12 to 1 p.m., Friday, August 5, VIRTUAL via Zoom.

Registration for these sessions is available here. A recording of the virtual session will also be posted to CFNIL’s website.

Nonprofits providing services in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago counties are encouraged to apply through the online application portal until 5 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Awards will be announced by the end of December.

“It is a privilege to support a diverse range of programs and projects that directly impact and improve the lives of thousands of northern Illinois residents every year, and to support the exceptional work of our region’s nonprofits,” said Dan Ross, CFNIL President.

Applications will be accepted from 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, religious institutions, units of government and public universities or colleges. Grant proposals must describe charitable activities which benefit residents in the areas of Arts & Humanities, Education, Health, Human Services, Sustainable Communities and Youth & Families to be considered.

All applications must be submitted through CFNIL’s online grants application portal, here.

