Rockford couple opens Stephenson Courier Services to help the community

If you need a ride to an appointment or need groceries picked up, you can schedule a ride on its social media pages at Stephenson Courier Services.
Rockford couple opens Stephenson Courier Services to assist the community with their delivery...
Rockford couple opens Stephenson Courier Services to assist the community with their delivery needs across the Stateline.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new family-owned delivery service is coming to town, one Rockford couple decides to take their dream and make it a reality.

With more people staying at home during the pandemic, Janene and Lynn Stephenson decided to start Stephenson Courier Services, hiring private contractors to deliver anything from food, good or even people for medical appointments.

If you need a ride to an appointment or need groceries picked up, you can schedule a ride on its social media pages at Stephenson Courier Services.

“This was just an idea that came about when we were watching everybody doing home shopping versus going out, the pandemic forced people to shop from home so I thought it would be a great idea to embark on that,” Stephenson said.

