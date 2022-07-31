Residents give the ‘City with a Heart’ some love for its 75th birthday

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The ‘City with a Heart’ was first incorporated on April 30th, 1947. Mayor Greg Jury says he wanted to wait until the summer to celebrate the first 75 years and the next 75.

Hundreds of family, friends and local organizations attend Loves Park’s 75th birthday bash behind city hall Saturday afternoon.

Some of those residents are Shawn and Benjamin Miller, who have lived in Loves Park for 40 years together.

“A lot of businesses that are in Loves Park now did not use to be there. A lot of people. It’s grown bigger which is great for loves park,” says Shawn Miller.

Growing big enough to add places like Sand Park Pool. Shawn Miller says she’s relieved to see the pool back open to the public after a brief shutdown in 2018.

“I was really glad to see they redid it and opened it back up for the kids. That’s the only pool around that’s reasonable for families to go to.”

Benjamin Miller says he enjoyed the car show among the festivities in Loves Park.

“We got a lot of them on their way. Some of them are very nice which is pretty cool. I was always into hot rods.”

“We got vendors, having their business here showing them off. That’s what we like. Like I say all the time. If your business is successful our city will be successful,” says Mayor Greg Jury.

One of those vendors is Resin Temptations based in Woodstock. Owner Amanda Steczo made the trip out to the Stateline for her first event.

“It’s nerve-racking because it’s just like, oh my gosh, like am I gonna sell anything.”

She did sell her products... A couple of them went to the miller family.

“She was a little nervous. I said ‘well you got a lot of nice stuff. Keep it up,’” says Shawn.

Despite the first-time jitters, Steczo doesn’t regret making the trip from Woodstock.

“Everybody has been nice. I’ve met a lot of cool people today and handed out my business cards. It’s been really good. I’m glad that I came,” says Steczo.

In addition to a car show and local vendors, residents could also enjoy live music from four local bands and cap off the night with fireworks.

In 1901, Rockford industrialist Malcolm Love bought a 236-acre plot of land, and didn’t become Loves Park until 1947.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.