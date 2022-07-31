Moving day for the men and women at the Greater Rockford Golf Classic

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite favorable conditions for golf, Sandy Hollow showed its teeth on Saturday. While some golfers had trouble navigating the course, others put themselves in contention for Sunday’s final round.

TJ Baker continues to lead the men’s field. However, his three stroke lead has been reduced to just one after an even 71. Mark Noonan had the best round of the day, shooting -3 (68), moving himself into second place. Both Danny Gorman and Cody Rhymer each had a chance to make up a couple strokes, but both double-bogeyed 17, finishing even for the day. Both Gorman and Rhymer are three strokes back of Baker.

Eva Greenberg +4 (75) moved ahead of big sister Ella on Saturday to lead the women’s division heading into the final round. Eva was the only woman to shoot in the 70s at Sandy Hollow.

Men’s Leaderboard - Top 10

  1. TJ Baker -6 (136)
  2. Mark Noonan -5 (137)
  3. Danny Gorman -3 (139)
  4. Cody Rhymer -3 (139)
  5. Matt Smith -1 (141)
  6. Garrett Ralston -1 (141)
  7. Adam Tobias -1 (141)
  8. Marcus Smith Jr. E (142)
  9. David Nagel +2 (144)
  10. Damon Roznowski +3 (145)

Women’s Leaderboard - Top 5

  1. Eva Greenberg +8 (149)
  2. Ella Greenberg +10 (151)
  3. Kayla Sayyalinh +16 (157)
  4. Melissa Dofflemyer +23 (164)
  5. Marissa Milos +26 (167)

