Eric Sorensen meets voters at Stephenson County Fair Democrat Day

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The public was invited for a meet and greet with Democratic candidates on Saturday over at the Stephenson County Fair for Democrats Day.

Eric Sorensen, the Democratic nominee for Illinois 17th district in congress was there not just to meet voters but also to celebrate the 57th birthday of Medicare.

Signed into law in 1965, Sorensen says Medicare programs have protected the health and well-being of millions of Americans.

Along with Sorensen there were 11 other Democrat County Board member candidates in attendance.

“For me it’s making sure that the people here in Stephenson County know that their next representative is actually going to care for them, is actually going to work for them and it’s making sure that we are making the drive through the 17th congressional district to talk with voters about what’s important to them,” Sorensen said.

