Eric Sorensen meets voters at Stephenson County Fair Democrat Day

Along with Sorensen there were 11 other Democrat County Board member candidates in attendance.
Eric Sorensen visits the Stephenson County Fair to meet voters for Democrat Day.
Eric Sorensen visits the Stephenson County Fair to meet voters for Democrat Day.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The public was invited for a meet and greet with Democratic candidates on Saturday over at the Stephenson County Fair for Democrats Day.

Eric Sorensen, the Democratic nominee for Illinois 17th district in congress was there not just to meet voters but also to celebrate the 57th birthday of Medicare.

Signed into law in 1965, Sorensen says Medicare programs have protected the health and well-being of millions of Americans.

Along with Sorensen there were 11 other Democrat County Board member candidates in attendance.

“For me it’s making sure that the people here in Stephenson County know that their next representative is actually going to care for them, is actually going to work for them and it’s making sure that we are making the drive through the 17th congressional district to talk with voters about what’s important to them,” Sorensen said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeport police
Freeport shooting leaves woman dead, another injured
Winnebago Co. deputy accused of throwing frozen food at woman
Fentanyl
Warrant leads to drug arrest for Rockford man
Rockford Rivets bus with ‘tens of thousands’ worth of gear robbed in Michigan
Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear
Netflix sues ‘Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ writers Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear

Latest News

Kayla Sayyalinh lines up her birdie putt on 10 at Sandy Hollow Golf Course on Saturday.
2022 Men's and Women's Greater Rockford Golf Classic - Second Round
Loves Park was first incorporated on April 30th, 1947. Mayor Greg Jury says he wanted to wait...
Residents give the ‘City with a Heart’ some love for its 75th birthday
Loves Park was first incorporated on April 30th, 1947. Mayor Greg Jury says he wanted to wait...
Residents give the ‘City with a Heart’ some love for its 75th birthday
Rockford couple opens Stephenson Courier Services to assist the community with their delivery...
Rockford couple opens Stephenson Courier Services to help the community