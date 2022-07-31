Decent Sunday on tap before storm chances at heat builds for next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We hope you were able to enjoy the conditions today because it’ll be pretty much how Sunday acts, too. One more night of free A/C before those air conditioners will be needed for an extended stretch as we look to heat up.

Sunday calls for highs in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. Like Saturday, we’ll have cotton cumulus clouds all around but I think those will be expanded in coverage just a tad for Sunday. Both temperatures and dew points will be a smidge higher than Saturday and because of that, those cumulus clouds Sunday could spawn off a couple of sprinkles. Those chances are low and will not last long if they occur.

With a bit more moisture in our air, we could see a sprinkle or two Sunday but we'll overwhelmingly be dry. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The daytime Sunday will be mainly rain-free but the same can’t be said for very late. Our next system will bring rain and some isolated thunderstorms beginning late Sunday night. As we get closer, our computer forecast models show the cold front advancing through the Stateline a bit earlier and quicker than expected, which is good news. The best chances for rain around here will be overnight into the mid-morning hours Monday.

The severe threat right now is very very low but an elevated stronger storm can’t be ruled out. The rain chances will end Monday morning and we’ll have quickly clearing skies with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° Monday.

An approaching cold front will try and spawn off showers & storms overnight and pre-dawn Monday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With storm chances ending early Monday morning, we'll have a decent Monday on tap here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tuesday will act as another quiet and sunny day as we heat up a bit compared to Monday. Highs in the lower 90s are possible Tuesday afternoon as the upper-level ridge in our atmosphere will continue to build. With that in mind, that ridge and associated heat dome with bring our temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s for high temperatures Wednesday. In addition to the heat, we’ll have gusty southwest winds that may gust 35-40 mph and we like to hear that.

We'll have an expanding heat dome that will reach us by the middle of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Because of that, it may allow dew points to level off or even fall a few degrees during Wednesday afternoon and bring us some clouds. Even with that in mind, heat index values around or just surpassing 100° are still a reasonable bet for Wednesday.

While models have backed off on the heat just a smidge, still expect heat indices near or surpassing 100°. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There will be additional thunderstorm chances Wednesday night, too with precipitation chances existing especially south. The chances are low for this rainfall potential and there will be chances. This rain chance will come with a weak front that will cool us slightly for Thursday with another heat dome/ridge building to end the week.

Humidity will build gradually after Sunday with it peaking midweek. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

