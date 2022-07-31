Anderson Japanese Gardens hosts summer festival honoring cultural arts

Chief Operating Officer John Gleason says its an event that the community looks forward to and comes back to every year.
The two-day summer festival is back at Anderson Japanese Gardens attracting people from all...
The two-day summer festival is back at Anderson Japanese Gardens attracting people from all over the state of Illinois to learn about Japanese traditions and cultural arts.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anderson Japanese Gardens announces the return of the two-day Japanese Summer Festival taking place Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The festival features performances, exhibits and interactive activities which celebrate Japanese traditions and cultural arts.

If you missed out on Saturday, the fun continues from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday July, 31. You do have to pay to get in, and food is available from Fresco at the Gardens.

Chief Operating Officer John Gleason says its an event that the community looks forward to and comes back to every year.

“This festival itself attracts people with, I would say within a four hour drive people will drive and come to here to experience the entirety of the festival so it has a big draw. Celebrating the Japanese culture it’s another big you know unique kind of experience to come out and see,” Gleason said.

You can find more information on its website at: https://andersongardens.org/japanese-summer-festival-2022/

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago Co. deputy accused of throwing frozen food at woman
Freeport police
Freeport shooting leaves woman dead, another injured
Fentanyl
Warrant leads to drug arrest for Rockford man
Light on porch
Belvidere woman swears by door camera
Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear
Netflix sues ‘Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ writers Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear

Latest News

Rockford couple opens Stephenson Courier Services to assist the community with their delivery...
Rockford couple opens Stephenson Courier Services to help the community
Heat to expand here
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 7/30/2022
Farming community comes together to honor Shirland farmer Mark Austin.
Farming community honors one of their own, Shirland farmer Mark Austin
Rockford Rivets bus with ‘tens of thousands’ worth of gear robbed in Michigan