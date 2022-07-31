Anderson Japanese Gardens hosts summer festival honoring cultural arts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anderson Japanese Gardens announces the return of the two-day Japanese Summer Festival taking place Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The festival features performances, exhibits and interactive activities which celebrate Japanese traditions and cultural arts.

If you missed out on Saturday, the fun continues from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday July, 31. You do have to pay to get in, and food is available from Fresco at the Gardens.

Chief Operating Officer John Gleason says its an event that the community looks forward to and comes back to every year.

“This festival itself attracts people with, I would say within a four hour drive people will drive and come to here to experience the entirety of the festival so it has a big draw. Celebrating the Japanese culture it’s another big you know unique kind of experience to come out and see,” Gleason said.

You can find more information on its website at: https://andersongardens.org/japanese-summer-festival-2022/

