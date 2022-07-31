5 children among 7 killed in wrong-way, fiery crash on I-90 in McHenry County

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WBBM) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are closed following a fiery crash in McHenry County Sunday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 westbound near milepost 33.5.

Initial reports say a van struck a passenger vehicle head-on causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames.

One person was airlifted to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Seven people, including a woman and five children in the van and a woman from the passenger vehicle, were pronounced dead, according to ISP.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 westbound near milepost 33 remain closed for investigation.

Traffic is being diverted off at Anthony Road.

No further information was immediately available.

