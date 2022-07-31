5 children among 7 killed in wrong-way, fiery crash on I-90 in McHenry County

All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 westbound near milepost 33 remain closed for investigation.
All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 westbound near milepost 33 remain closed for investigation.(CBS 2 Chicago)
By CBS Chicago
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WBBM) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are closed following a fiery crash in McHenry County Sunday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 westbound near milepost 33.5.

Initial reports say a van struck a passenger vehicle head-on causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames.

One person was airlifted to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Seven people, including a woman and five children in the van and a woman from the passenger vehicle, were pronounced dead, according to ISP.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 westbound near milepost 33 remain closed for investigation.

Traffic is being diverted off at Anthony Road.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freeport police
Freeport shooting leaves woman dead, another injured
Rockford Rivets bus with ‘tens of thousands’ worth of gear robbed in Michigan
Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear
Netflix sues ‘Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ writers Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear
Winnebago Co. deputy accused of throwing frozen food at woman
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say

Latest News

Kayla Sayyalinh lines up her birdie putt on 10 at Sandy Hollow Golf Course on Saturday.
2022 Men's and Women's Greater Rockford Golf Classic - Second Round
Eric Sorensen visits the Stephenson County Fair to meet voters for Democrat Day.
Eric Sorensen meets voters at Stephenson County Fair Democrat Day
Loves Park was first incorporated on April 30th, 1947. Mayor Greg Jury says he wanted to wait...
Residents give the ‘City with a Heart’ some love for its 75th birthday
Loves Park was first incorporated on April 30th, 1947. Mayor Greg Jury says he wanted to wait...
Residents give the ‘City with a Heart’ some love for its 75th birthday