Winning weekend ahead before August comes in hot next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The weather this weekend will be pretty unbeatable as our winning stretch of comfortable weather will continue. But as July comes to a close and August arrives next week, be prepared for the heat to return in a big way around the Stateline.

WEEKEND FORECAST

In a nutshell, it will be a mostly sunny and seasonable weekend. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will hover in the low-to-mid 80s with it being a touch warmer on Sunday. High humidity levels for the most part will hold off which means you can continue taking advantage of mother nature’s free A/C tonight and Saturday night.

STORM CHANCES MONDAY

Monday will feature our first high temperature of 90° for the week and it will also come with increased humidity levels. Because of that, a few storms may spawn ahead of a cold front. The frontal passage will likely be in the afternoon and early evening across the region. With that in mind, there will likely be a strong cap (atmospheric lid) in place that will limit severe storm development.

However, that isn’t set in stone but initial projections are calling for the best severe chances to be well south and east of our area. Otherwise, you can expect the daytime Monday to be partly cloudy and slightly more humid before the cold front arrives.

BREAK TUESDAY, THEN HEATING UP

After the cold front passes through Monday evening, it’ll briefly take away the higher dew points for Tuesday but the heat will try and stick around. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90° are likely for Tuesday but it won’t feel as humid compared to Monday. This, however, will only be temporary as we heat up in a big way starting Wednesday.

An impressive heat dome over the central Great Plains will start to drift toward us by Wednesday bringing oppressively high heat and humidity levels to our region. On Wednesday, it’s likely we’ll see high temperatures in the upper 90s with another potential high of 100° not being out of the question. When bringing dew points into the equation, most spots will feel above 100°. The NWS says that this would be the day where heat headlines may be issued, so stay tuned for that and plan ahead of time.

The heat and humidity will continue Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s again, although likely not as bad compared to Wednesday. There is a very small chance for a stray afternoon storm or two Thursday as well. Looking toward next weekend, highs in the 90s look to persist with several days of them looking more and more likely at this point.

So enjoy this weekend to the fullest extent!

