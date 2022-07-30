TNT Funnel Cakes to open in former downtown Rockford Subway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new store for people with sweet tooth has plans to open in downtown Rockford in early September.

💥 STOREFRONT COMING SOON! 👀 🙌🏾 Posted by TNT Funnel Cakes, LLC on Monday, July 25, 2022

TNT Funnel Cakes will replace the now-closed Subway in the 200 block of W. State Street. A married couple native to the south side of Rockford tells 23 News that it’s a blessing and they’re proud to contribute to the growth of downtown Rockford.

The tentative hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. six days a week. TNT Funnel Cakes have been a popular vendor at Rockford City Market since 2001.

