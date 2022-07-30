TNT Funnel Cakes to open in former downtown Rockford Subway
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new store for people with sweet tooth has plans to open in downtown Rockford in early September.
TNT Funnel Cakes will replace the now-closed Subway in the 200 block of W. State Street. A married couple native to the south side of Rockford tells 23 News that it’s a blessing and they’re proud to contribute to the growth of downtown Rockford.
The tentative hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. six days a week. TNT Funnel Cakes have been a popular vendor at Rockford City Market since 2001.
